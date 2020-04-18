Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is in Storm Mode on Sunday as we are anticipating another round of strong to severe storms. There will be two rounds of weather on Sunday. The first wave will bring heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms around mid-late morning.
The second and stronger wave will arrive in the afternoon to after dark with severe storms likely, especially along and south of I-20. The storms will start isolated in the afternoon and become more widespread closer to sunset.
Damaging wind (60+mph), tornadoes (some strong), and heavy rain will be the main threats. The strongest storms will move in overnight making it crucial to have a way to get warnings that will wake you up in the middle of the night.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Sunday and Monday for a widespread 2-5" of rain. Due to the prolific rainfall we saw last weekend, soils are saturated and rivers and creeks are close to capacity. The highest rainfall amounts are expected in the southern tier of our area.
