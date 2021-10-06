A Tornado Watch is in effect for part of north Georgia this evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms could produce a few tornadoes mainly in the counties shaded in red in the image below.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until early Thursday morning. 2-6" of rain is possible from late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Most areas will see 1-2" of rain, but localized 3-6" totals are possible. Street, stream, creek and river flooding is possible.
There is also a low risk of severe weather in north Georgia late Wednesday into Thursday. The best chance of strong to severe storms is in the northwest part of the state.
THURSDAY FORECAST:
Mostly cloudy, more showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most of the time it will be dry. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, strong winds and hail.
- High Temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 78°
- Chance of Rain: 70%
What you need to know
Rain chances diminish on Friday, but a few isolated showers are possible - especially midday into the afternoon. It looks drier late in the day and during the evening.
The weekend should be nice. Expect a blend of clouds and sun with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be less humid with lows near 60.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.