A wintry mix moved quickly through our area overnight. Sunshine returns through the morning, and any snow on the ground is likely to melt. 

A Wind Advisory is out for all of North Georgia until 11am. Wind gusts up to 45mph are possible, and breezy conditions continue through the afternoon. Downed trees and power outages are possible through the day.

Clouds break and give way to sunshine quickly through the morning. Windy and cold through the day. Feels-like temps stay in the 30s through the afternoon

  • High: 43°
  • Normal high: 54°
  • Chance of rain: 0%

What to Expect This Week:

Overall, it will be a cold week. Expect dry and chilly weather on Tuesday. It gets a bit milder on Wednesday as some clouds drift in. Our next system arrives Thursday, and we are watching it for a small potential for another brief wintry mix. Another cold blast arrives Friday.

