A potent storm system brings more rain this evening that will change to mix/snow west and north of Atlanta. Expect a change from rain to mix/snow in west Georgia and north of Atlanta (especially in the mountains) after midnight. Some snow accumulation is possible on the grass in west GA and north of Atlanta in lower elevations. Higher peaks in the mountains may pick up 2-4" of snow between midnight and 8 am Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight for areas north and west of Atlanta.
The wind will crank up as the cold air charges in. Peak wind gusts around 40 mph are likely, and there is a low risk of gusts as high as 50 mph late tonight.
The temperature will fall into the 30s overnight, and likely stays slightly above freezing in the Atlanta metro area including the northwest suburbs. It may get to 32 degrees with slippery conditions in the mountains Monday morning.
Monday Forecast
Any rain/snow/mix ends by dawn in the Atlanta metro area. Flurries may persist in the morning in the mountains. Becoming mostly sunny. Windy early then breezy and chilly in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 20s early and 30s during the afternoon.
- High: 45°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 20% early
What to Expect This Week:
Expect dry and chilly weather on Tuesday. It gets a bit milder on Wednesday as some clouds drift in. Showers are possible on Friday as it stays mild. Another cold shot arrives on Friday.
7 Day Forecast
