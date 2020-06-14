Light rain continues over Atlanta. A stronger storm is over Sandy Springs moving toward Atlanta.

You can expect heavy rain, lightning and hail in these storms.

Severe weather

There is a level 1 risk of severe thunderstorms that includes metro Atlanta. A level 1 risk is the lowest risk. Isolated severe storms will be possible with strong winds.

Level 1 risk of severe storms

Timeline

Scattered showers and storms will continue through sunset.

Futurecast for midnight

