Light rain continues over Atlanta. A stronger storm is over Sandy Springs moving toward Atlanta.
You can expect heavy rain, lightning and hail in these storms.
Severe weather
There is a level 1 risk of severe thunderstorms that includes metro Atlanta. A level 1 risk is the lowest risk. Isolated severe storms will be possible with strong winds.
Timeline
Scattered showers and storms will continue through sunset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.