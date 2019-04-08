Scattered showers and storms have developed in north Georgia. Some of these storms could be severe this afternoon and evening.
Alerts
There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
What to expect
If you're under a storm today, you'll see mostly rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds.
If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area today, it will likely be because of the potential of strong winds.
Metro Atlanta remains under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. On a scale of 1-5, with five being the worst, Atlanta's current risk is a 2.
Today's planner
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy with storms possible | 75° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly cloudy with scattered storms | 78° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly cloudy with scattered storms | 72° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy | 68° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
Monday's Pollen Count - High (1967)
(Up from 962 from Monday)
- Trees - High (OAK, PINE, SWEET GUM, SYCAMORE, MULBERRY)
- Grass - Low
- Weeds - None
High Temperature
- Today's high - 78°
- Normal high - 71°
- Record high - 87° in 2015
Sunset
- 8:03 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Tuesday
