Storms are moving into north Georgia and will impact the area overnight.
Timeline
Storms will impact north Georgia and metro Atlanta during the overnight hours, while most of us sleep. Scattered rain will remain possible Sunday morning, with dry weather by Sunday afternoon.
What to expect
Most of these storms will produce heavy rain and lightning, although the strongest storms will be capable of producing strong winds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.