Showers and thunderstorms will move into metro Atlanta Friday morning. Expect rain and lightning. The stronger storms will be capable of producing strong winds and isolated tornadoes.
Alerts
There are currently no severe weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
Timeline
No storms are expected in metro Atlanta Thursday evening.
The storms will move into northwest Georgia around midnight, and sweep into metro Atlanta around 4 a.m. Friday morning.
The storms will stick around for your morning commute in metro Atlanta, so make sure and plan for extra time to drive Friday morning.
While scatteed showers will remain possible in the afternoon, the stronger storms will be out of metro Atlnata by lunch time.
What to expect
Most of metro Atlanta will see rain and lightning. However, the stronger storms will be capable of producing damaing winds and isolated tornadoes.
