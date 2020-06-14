Strong storms are currently moving southeast through metro Atlanta.
What to expect
If a storm moves over your area, expect rain and lightning.
Severe weather
There is a level 1 risk of severe thunderstorms that includes metro Atlanta. A level 1 risk is the lowest risk. Isolated severe storms will be possible with strong winds.
Timeline
Scattered showers and storms will continue through sunset.
