Showers and storms are currently moving northeast through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

What to expect

These storms are not currently severe, but will produce brief, heavy rain and lightning. After 3 p.m., isolated severe storms will be possible with strong winds.

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday

Timeline

Scattered storms will continue in north Georgia and metro Atlanta through 9 p.m.

Futurecast for 7 p.m. Monday
Futurecast for 9 p.m. Monday

