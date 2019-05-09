After a dry start to the week, we're back in a wet weather pattern in north Georgia through Mother's Day weekend.
A slow-moving cool front is approaching, bringing with it showers and storms.
The front will stall over the region, keeping daily rain in your forecast through Mother's Day.
Alerts
Thursday
The rain currently in north Georgia will weaken as it moves closer to metro Atlanta, but isolated severe storms are possible. Expect mostly rain and lightning with the stronger storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail.
Severe weather
Far west Georgia is under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday evening. On a scale of 1-5 (with five being the worst), Thursday's marginal risk is a category 1.
The marginal risk of severe thunderstorms does not include metro Atlanta.
All rain is expected to move out of metro Atlanta by 11 p.m.
Friday through Mother's Day
Showers and storms are expected to re-develop each day in metro Atlanta on Friday, Saturday and Mother's Day.
Once the front moves through the region on Mother's Day, drier weather will return for the beginning of next week.
