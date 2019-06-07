After a round of severe thunderstorms Friday evening, storms have moved out of metro Atlanta.
A few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, in addition to reports of wind damage throughout parts of north Georgia.
All alerts have expired for metro Atlanta.
More scattered showers and storms are expected on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.