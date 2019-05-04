Scattered showers and storms continue to move northeast across north Georgia this afternoon.
Click here for the latest weather alerts.
Click here for the latest radar.
(WATCH: Video update on storms)
What to expect
If a storm moves over your area, expect heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail.
Any severe weather?
Some of these storms will be severe. The stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail large enough to create damage.
The highest severe weather threats are for hail and wind. The threat of tornadoes are low.
Timeline
Scattered storms are expected to continue in metro Atlanta through Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.