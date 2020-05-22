Strong storms are currently moving east into northwest Georgia.
This activity is not currently severe, but will produce heavy rain, lightning and brief, gusty winds.
Storms are expected to continue in the north Georgia mountains through 1 p.m.
While metro Atlanta is mostly dry at the moment, isolated strong storms remain possible in Atlanta later this afternoon and evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.