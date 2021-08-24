Does it seem like it has rained a lot in Atlanta this summer?
It has.
Through today, Atlanta has seen 14 rain days this month for a total of 6.21 inches of rain -- nearly 3 inches above average.
Wet Summer
Atlanta typically receives 13.59 inches of rain during our meteorological summer -- the months of June, July and August.
So far this summer, we've seen 18.55 inches of rain, nearly 5 inches above average.
This summer is already the ninth-wettest for Atlanta in the last 100 years, although we could end up even wetter with about a week to go until our meteorological summer ends on Aug. 31.
