Summer officially beings Saturday, which marks the day with the most daylight of the entire year in Atlanta and the Northern Hemisphere.
Summer solstice
Summer officially beings at 5:44 p.m. Saturday, which is when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, the furthest north the sun moves in the Northern Hemisphere.
The seasons
As the Earth travels around the sun each year, its axis is tilted, which means that the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun for part of the year (summer), and away from the sun for part of the year (winter). That's why we have seasons. When we're tilted toward the sun in the summer, we get more direct heat and warmer temperatures.
More daylight
The first day of summer marks the day with the most daylight each year. On Saturday, we'll have about 14 hours, 23 minutes of daylight in Atlanta.
After Saturday, the amount of daylight will gradually go down through the first day of winter in December.
Daylight in Atlanta
- Saturday - 14 hours, 23 min.
- Sept. 22 - 12 hours, 7 min.
- Dec. 21 - 9 hours, 54 min.
Heat arrives in time for summer
The first day of summer will include the upper 80's in Atlanta, which is normal for this time of year.
We may see our first 90-degree day of the year Sunday, which is later than when we typically see our first 90 in Atlanta on May 31. Through this time last year, we'd already seen 13 days of 90-degree temperatures.
