The first day of Spring will be nice in Atlanta with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 60's. Spring officially begins at 6:58 p.m.
Will it rain?
- No
High Temperature
- Today's high - 63°
- Normal high - 66°
- Record high - 86° in 1907
Today's planner
- Noon
Mostly sunny | 51° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly sunny | 60° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly sunny | 63° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly sunny | 60° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly clear | 51° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 7:49 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Monday
