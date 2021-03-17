Much better weather is expected in Atlanta Thursday.
Thursday Forecast:
Rain in the morning quickly gives way to mostly sunny skies and a breezy, warm afternoon in the upper 60s. Clouds increase this evening and cool air moves in tonight.
High: Upper 60s
Average High: 65°
Rain: 70%
Looking Ahead
Much cooler weather moves in for the weekend with mornings in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s and low 60s. Plan on a stretch of dry weather over the next several days.
More content
- Watch vs. warning
- What is a severe storm?
- Know your counties! North Georgia county map
- Pinpoint Radar
- Pinpoint Cams
7 Day Forecast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.