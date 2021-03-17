Much better weather is expected in Atlanta Thursday.

Thursday Forecast:

Rain in the morning quickly gives way to mostly sunny skies and a breezy, warm afternoon in the upper 60s. Clouds increase this evening and cool air moves in tonight.

High: Upper 60s

Average High: 65°

Rain: 70%

Looking Ahead

Much cooler weather moves in for the weekend with mornings in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s and low 60s. Plan on a stretch of dry weather over the next several days.

7 Day Forecast

