Showers and thunderstorms will increase in metro Atlanta late Sunday into early Monday morning. Some storms could be severe.
The setup for severe storms
As of Sunday evening, showers and storms continue in north Georgia. The instability for stronger storms remain further south -- behind a warm front -- which is why the storms in north Georgia are not yet severe.
The warm front will slowly move north tonight, bringing with it more instability required for stronger storms. In addition to the warm front moving north, an area of low pressure will also move across north Georgia.
The combination of those two features will increase the threat of severe weather in north Georgia and metro Atlanta, particularly during the overnight hours.
