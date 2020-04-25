Strong storms repeatedly moved through Rabun County in northeast Georgia Saturday evening.
While metro Atlanta stayed dry, higher storm energy allowed storms to blossom in the northeast Georgia mountains as a storm system moved through the southeast U.S. Saturday.
After a tornado watch was issued for the mountains, we watched two separate tornado warnings issued for Rabun County as storms continued to blossom in the county as they moved from northeast Georgia into South Carolina.
A photo of a funnel cloud was posted to Facebook by the Rabun County EMA.
As storms moved into South Carolina, a tornado-warned storm moved over the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg, which was the office issuing the tornado warnings, forcing the meteorologists to take shelter.
When meteorologists at a National Weather Service office have to take shelter due to storms, the responsibility for issuing warnings shift to a neighboring office.
The risk of severe storms has ended in north Georgia.
