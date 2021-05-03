Widespread thunderstorms are expected both today and Tuesday as a cold front slowly approaches north Georgia.
Alerts
There are currently no severe weather alerts in metro Atlanta.
Monday
Scattered thunderstorms are likely through the day, especially this afternoon. There is a moderate (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threats are heavy rain and lightning, with a lower risk of hail and damaging wind, and a very low risk of an isolated tornado.
The threat for storms will end after sunset tonight.
Tuesday
Another round of storms will move through north Georgia Tuesday afternoon and evening. These storms will also be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
Unlike Monday, when storms are expected to end around sunset, the storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening are expected to continue late Tuesday night.
Wednesday
It's possible that you'll see rain early Wednesday morning as the weather system moves out of north Georgia.
It'll be dry by noon Wednesday through the rest of the week.
