As a powerful weather system continues to move through north Georgia, heavy rain will be quickly replaced by cold temperatures.
Tornado Watch canceled
A tornado watch was issued southwest of Atlanta earlier Saturday, but the watch has since been canceled.
The watch was issued as a stronger band of storms moved into central Georgia earlier Saturday out of Alabama, where there was at least one confirmed tornado.
Rain ending
The rain is coming to an end in metro Atlanta, and will be out by 10 p.m.
Flurries early Sunday
As our weather system moves out Sunday morning, cold air will be quickly moving into the region.
Flurries are possible in the north Georgia mountains early Sunday morning, although not much is expected.
Windy Sunday
Sunday will be a dry day in metro Atlanta, but very cold and windy with temperatures staying in the 40's Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.