Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

As a powerful weather system continues to move through north Georgia, heavy rain will be quickly replaced by cold temperatures.

Tornado Watch canceled

A tornado watch was issued southwest of Atlanta earlier Saturday, but the watch has since been canceled. 

The watch was issued as a stronger band of storms moved into central Georgia earlier Saturday out of Alabama, where there was at least one confirmed tornado. 

Rain ending

The rain is coming to an end in metro Atlanta, and will be out by 10 p.m.

Futurecast for 9 p.m. Saturday evening

Flurries early Sunday

As our weather system moves out Sunday morning, cold air will be quickly moving into the region.

Flurries are possible in the north Georgia mountains early Sunday morning, although not much is expected.

Windy Sunday

Sunday will be a dry day in metro Atlanta, but very cold and windy with temperatures staying in the 40's Sunday afternoon.

