A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will approach north Georgia this evening and could bring severe weather overnight.
Alerts
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Floyd and Chattooga Counties until 11 pm Wednesday.
Timing
This evening
A line of thunderstorms approaches northwest Georgia between 8-10 pm. The line continues moving southeast and may reach Atlanta metro area between 12-2 am. Storms could contain torrential rain, frequent lightning, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.
After midnight until 7 am Thursday
The thunderstorm threat continues for the Atlanta metro area and areas south and east of the city. There is a slightly lower risk of severe weather, but isolated storms containing damaging winds and even a tornado are possible. There will likely be torrential downpours and localized 1-3" rain totals are possible late tonight and early Thursday.
Severe weather threat
There is level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather in northwest Georgia. It is a level 2 risk in the Atlanta metro area, and a level 1 risk farther southeast. The main threat is for damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain/lightning, but a few tornadoes are also possible.
Warm and unsettled through Saturday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday. The risk of severe weather is lower than it will be tonight. It will stay unseasonably warm with near-record warm high and low temperatures Thursday through Saturday. A cold front moves through Saturday night or early Sunday and brings another threat of stronger/severe storms.
Colder weather to start 2022
A strong cold front will move into north Georgia Sunday, which will bring much colder temperatures. Highs will stay in the 70's for the rest of the week, but drop into the 40's by Monday!
7 Day Forecast
