9:20 A.M. - Update for anyone flying in or out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday morning. All times as of 9:20 a.m.
- Total delays today at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl: 69
- Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl: 69
- Total cancellations today at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl: 17
- Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl: 17
Always check with your airline before heading to the airport.
9:10 A.M. - The National Weather Service said counties in extreme northwestern Georgia will be dropped from the Tornado Watch in the next hour as the threat has diminished.
8:00 A.M. - Storms are firing across parts of far northwestern Georgia with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect. There is rotation in the storms at high levels, but nothing getting close to the ground to issue a tornado warning.
Showers and thunderstorms are currently moving into north Georgia. Most of the storms are producing rain and lightning. Isolated severe storms remain possible.
Alerts
TORNADO WATCH issued for most of metro Atlanta until 2 p.m.
A wind advisory is in effect for all of metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 10 p.m. A south wind at 15-20 mph is expected today.
Slight risk of severe storms
Metro Atlanta is now under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms today. On a scale of 1-5, with five being the worst, a slight risk is a level 2, which means isolated severe storms are possible.
This updated risk is lower than the level 3 risk from Saturday.
Timeline
Rain is already in north Georgia. The stronger band of storms is moving into west Georgia by 8 a.m., and metro Atlanta by 10 a.m.
What to expect
Most of metro Atlanta will see rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing isolated damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
