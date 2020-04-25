There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm between 4-9 p.m. in north Georgia.
Tornado Watch
A tornado watch is in effect for the north Georgia mountains until 10 p.m. This tornado watch does not include Metro Atlanta.
The highest elevations have the highest threat for dangerous weather. Damaging wind and quarter sized hail are the biggest concerns. There is a low chance for an isolated tornado in the northeastern GA including Clayton, Hiawassee, and Blairsville.
The severe weather threat will quickly diminish after dark.
Saturday Forecast
Partly sunny, warm and breezy. Isolated Strong Storms possible in the mountains.
- high temperature: 79°
- Normal low: 75°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know:
The next storm system approaching north Georgia arrives Saturday. It may bring scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening - especially in the mountains. Before any storms arrive, it will be partly cloudy and warm with temps in the mid to upper 70s
The weekend ends with a nice Sunday. Look for highs in the low 70s and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK
Quiet weather continues Monday and Tuesday as fair skies dominate with the temperature warming from the low 70s Monday afternoon to the mid 70s on Tuesday. A strong disturbance arrives from the west on Wednesday and will likely bring some thunderstorms. It's too early to say if they will be strong/severe, but you can bet we will be tracking that system very closely and will keep you updated!
