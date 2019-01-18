A powerful weather system will sweep through north Georgia this weekend, bringing rain, isolated storms, very cold temperatures and even flurries to north Georgia.
Tornado Watch issued until 10 p.m.
A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. southwest of Atlanta. The watch includes Troup, Meriwether, Lamar, Pike, Upson, Spalding, Fayette and Coweta counties.
The watch does not include metro Atlanta.
A tornado watch means that tornadoes are possible, but not actually occurring.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, that means a tornado has developed or could be developing. If a warning is issued for your area, take cover immediately.
Rain, isolated storms Saturday
The line of heavier rain and isolated storms are expected to move out of metro Atlanta by 10 p.m. Saturday night.
While mostly rain is expected, isolated storms with lightning, strong winds and an isolated tornado will be possible late Saturday afternoon through 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Flurries early Sunday
As our weather system moves out Sunday morning, cold air will be quickly moving into the region.
Flurries are possible in the north Georgia mountains early Sunday morning, although not much is expected.
Windy Sunday
Sunday will be a dry day in metro Atlanta, but very cold and windy with temperatures staying in the 40's Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
