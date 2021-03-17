A tornado watch has been reinstated for several areas of central Georgia as storms continues to rip through the region. The watch was cancelled at one point during the early morning hours but was reinstated for Bibb, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Muskogee, Peach, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Upson and Webster counties. The watch is in effect until 9 a.m.

What to expect

Heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible as a strong cold front moves through north Georgia early Thursday. 

Flash Flood Watch

Timing

The highest risk of severe thunderstorms in the Atlanta Metro area is Thursday morning before 9 am. 

The risk of severe storms will end in metro Atlanta Thursday morning, with a risk continuing southeast of Atlanta Thursday afternoon.

Forecast map for 6 a.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 9 a.m. Thursday

The setup

Showers and storms are developing ahead of a powerful, low-pressure system that's sweeping through the southeast U.S. As a cold front gets closer to north Georgia, storms will increase tonight.

Severe weather setup for Wednesday

More content

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.