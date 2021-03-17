A tornado watch has been reinstated for several areas of central Georgia as storms continues to rip through the region. The watch was cancelled at one point during the early morning hours but was reinstated for Bibb, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Muskogee, Peach, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Upson and Webster counties. The watch is in effect until 9 a.m.
What to expect
Heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible as a strong cold front moves through north Georgia early Thursday.
Timing
The highest risk of severe thunderstorms in the Atlanta Metro area is Thursday morning before 9 am.
The risk of severe storms will end in metro Atlanta Thursday morning, with a risk continuing southeast of Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
The setup
Showers and storms are developing ahead of a powerful, low-pressure system that's sweeping through the southeast U.S. As a cold front gets closer to north Georgia, storms will increase tonight.
