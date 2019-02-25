Four tornadoes have touched down in north Georgia this year, specifically in the CBS46 viewing area.
There have been no injuries or deaths as a result of the tornadoes.
Listed below is more information on the tornadoes, arranged in order of the most recent touchdown.
- Feb 24 - EF-1 in Coweta County
- Feb 12 - EF-0 in Henry County
- Feb 12 - EF-0 in Clayton County
- Feb 12 - EF-0 in Fayette County
Feb. 24 - Coweta County
EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds.
Start time: 4:33 a.m.
End time: 4:36 a.m.
Path: 2.1 miles
More from the National Weather Service:
A short-lived EF-1 tornado occurred in the city of Moreland in Coweta County within a line of thunderstorms that affected portions of west central Georgia early in the morning on Sunday, February 24, 2019. This tornado began near the intersection of Martin Mill Road and Tabby Linch Road where hundreds of large oak, pine, and pecan trees were snapped and uprooted. One house received damage from a falling tree on Tabby Linch Road. The metal roofing was also removed from a barn at another location on Tabby Linch Road. The tornado then moved into the Gordon Oaks Subdivision, where numerous trees were snapped and uprooted and one house sustained damage when a large tree fell through the roof of the home and into the master bedroom. The occupants of this home received a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) 45 seconds to a minute prior to the tornado's arrival, allowing them time to leave the master bedroom. After downing more trees and powerlines, the tornado lifted along Moore Road.
Feb. 12 - Fayette County
EF-0 tornado with 65-70 mph winds.
Start time: 1:29 p.m.
End time: 1:30 p.m.
Path: 0.6 miles
More information from the National Weather Service:
A weak quasi-linear convective system (QLCS) tornado touched down briefly several miles north of Fayetteville in northern Fayette County around 1:20 PM on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 12. Several trees were snapped or uprooted in a concetrated area between Bentley Way and Thornton Drive/Thornton Court as well as on New Oak Ridge Trail. A brief, shallow Tornado Debris Signature (TDS) showed up along this path from Peachtree City (FFC) radar, which helped support the weak EF-0 tornado diagnosis. Sporadic reports of "one or two trees" down on either side of this area were likely due to strong thunderstorm winds associated with the line.
Feb. 12 - Clayton County
EF-0 tornado with 75 mph winds.
Start time: 1:33 p.m.
End time: 1:39 p.m.
Path: 3 miles
More information from the National Weather Service:
A classic quasi-linear convective system (QLCS) tornado occurred in northern Clayton County early on the afternoon of February 12, 2019., with damage first notable near an apartment complex off of GA Highway 85 between Forest Park and Riverdale. Several trees were snapped on either side of the highway. The tornado ripped a few shingles off the roofs of the apartment and uprooted several additional trees as it moved east-northeast. Additional trees were snapped or uprooted off of Pine Ridge Drive between Virginia Circle and Ash Street. The last bit of damage occurred off of School Lane where several large tree limbs fell onto a house. There was no additional damage noted immediately downstream from this location, but as the line of storms continued eastward, some minor damage was seen in the Ellenwood area east of I-675. This damage was not determined to be associated with the tornado.
Feb. 12 - Henry County
EF-0 tornado with 75 mph winds.
Start time: 2:12 p.m.
End time: 2:14 p.m.
Path: 0.9 miles
More information from the National Weather Service:
A very brief QLCS tornado touched down just southeast of Locust Grove in southern Henry County. The tornado snapped and uprooted several trees along the north side of Highway 42 between Barnes Drive and Davis Road. Just before the tornado lifted, the front and side porches of a residence were lifted up and collapsed. No other damage was seen to the house. Based on this damage as well as the tree damage, maximum winds likely reached around 75 mph which supports the EF-0 rating.
