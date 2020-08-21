Tropical Depression 14 is currently in the western Caribbean and is expected to eventually track through the central Gulf of Mexico next week.
Forecast path
The depression is forecast to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday and track northwest with a landfall in Texas or Louisiana by Tuesday.
Forecast strength
The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm over the weekend. Once the cyclone moves into the Gulf of Mexico, it's forecast to become a hurricane prior to landfall.
Double trouble
The depression, which is expected to eventually become Marco, will be sharing the Gulf of Mexico with Tropical Storm Laura, which developed Friday.
If both systems make landfall near the same time, it would be the first time two tropical cyclones made landfall in the Continental U.S. near the same time since Sept. 1933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.