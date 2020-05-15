Tropical Depression One developed off the east coast of Florida Saturday and is expected to become Arthur this weekend.
Latest information
The depression has winds of 35 mph and is moving northeast, east of the Florida coast.
Alerts
A tropical storm watch is in effect for the North Carolina coast, which means tropical storm conditions (rain and wind of at least 39 mph) are expected within 48 hours.
Forecast
While getting close to the U.S. east coast, the depression is not currently forecast to make landfall in the U.S.
The latest forecast track has it moving northeast, east of the Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coasts, before moving further away from the U.S. into the open Atlantic Ocean.
High surf can be expected along the southeast U.S. coast through early next week. Rain is also expected along the east coast because of a cold front early next week, with additional rain possible in North Carolina due to the tropical system.
Metro Atlanta Impacts
While Atlanta will see rain early next week from a cold front, no impacts from the tropical system are expected.
Early start to hurricane season
The depression developed Saturday, about two weeks before the official start of hurricane season.
Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico is from June 1 to November 30. It's not unusual to have a tropical or subtropical system develop outside the season.
Tropical outlook to be released next week
The official hurricane outlook from NOAA will be released next Thursday, May 21. An above-average hurricane season is expected.
There are typically 12 storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes each season in the Atlantic.
