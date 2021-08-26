Tropical Depression Nine developed in the Caribbean Thursday morning. The depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Ida later today or tonight.
(MORE: Difference between a tropical depression, storm and hurricane)
Forecast track
The system will track northwest through the Caribbean through Friday prior to moving into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
It's then expected to approach the Gulf Coast states on Sunday. Impacts are possible from the coasts of east Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle, but the highest risk of landfall is the Louisiana coast.
Metro Atlanta
This system will not have a direct impact on metro Atlanta, although moisture from the system may create higher rain chances for parts of north Georgia next week.
Active season
There has been eight named storms so far this hurricane season, with three hurricanes and one major hurricane.
The number of storms typically increase throughout the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
