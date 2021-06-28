A tropical depression or tropical storm may form along the coast of Georgia or South Carolina today.
Tropical development possible
An area of low pressure near the Georgia coast will move west-northwest throughout the day. As this low passes over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream -- right along the coast -- it's possible that it could become a tropical depression or tropical storm before it crosses over land.
(What's the difference between a tropical disturbance, depression and storm?)
Rain for north Georgia
Scattered rain is expected in north Georgia regardless of whether or not this low develops into a tropical cyclone.
As the low moves west, we'll see scattered rain in north Georgia and metro Atlanta throughout the day Tuesday.
We could also see scattered rain as late as Monday night southeast of metro Atlanta.
Rain beyond Tuesday
We'll see rain in north Georgia on Tuesday due to the approaching tropical low. More rain is expected later this week and during the holiday weekend due to a cool front.
Active hurricane season forecast
Three named storms have developed so far this hurricane season: Ana, Barry and Claudette.
Claudette was responsible for producing more than 2 inches of rain in Atlanta in one day earlier this month.
An above average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic basin. The peak of hurricane season is September and the end of the season is on Nov. 30.
