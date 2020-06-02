An active start to the Atlantic hurricane season continues with the third tropical system of the season developing Monday night. Tropical Depression Three formed in the Bay of Campeche with 35 miles per hour winds. The storm is moving very slowly and will drench the coast of Mexico with heavy rain over the next few days. Slow strengthening is possible in the next 24-48 hours, and it will become Tropical Storm Cristobal if sustained winds exceed 39 mph.
As we get closer to the weekend, the storm will begin drifting north. It may intensify to a strong tropical storm or hurricane over the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico. Long-range computer models bring it close to the United States Gulf Coast sometime this weekend or early next week. The track of tropical systems is difficult to project 4-6 days out, but there is pretty good agreement among computer models that the storm will threaten the US coast somewhere between Texas and Alabama.
EPS model suite has a lot of bullseyes in the Gulf of Mexico mid-weekend. That means there is a good chance Cristobal will threaten the US Gulf Coast late this week or early next week. Too early to say exactly where. GFX courtesy @weathermodels_ #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/lfslAstVkx— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) June 2, 2020
Any impact in north Georgia is very uncertain. Given the consensus long-range track, it's most likely to give nothing more than scattered showers or thunderstorms as the remnants get caught in the jet stream next week. If it tracks farther east in the Gulf of Mexico, it would have a greater potential to bring heavy rain to Georgia.
