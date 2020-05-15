A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone this weekend off the southeast coast of Florida.
Latest information
The disturbance is not a tropical cyclone yet, but is expected to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone Saturday.
Hurricane hunters will fly into the disturbance Friday to collect more data. If a closed area of circulation is detected, the disturbance will be upgraded to a tropical/subtropical depression or tropical/subtropical storm.
Tropical vs. subtropical
The disturbance south of Florida could develop into a tropical or subtropical system. A subtropical cyclone has some characteristics of a tropical cyclone, and some characteristics of the non-tropical lows that we see move across the U.S.
It's not unusual to see subtropical cyclones develop near the beginning or end of hurricane season.
Forecast
The potential tropical cyclone will continue to produce rain for south Florida and the Bahamas through Saturday.
The cyclone could get close to the east coast over the weekend, but is expected to turn northeast away from the U.S. and not have a direct impact on metro Atlanta or the U.S.
Metro Atlanta
The potential tropical cyclone will not have a direct impact on metro Atlanta. Rain is forecast for Atlanta early next week from a separate weather system.
(MORE: Atlanta's weather forecast)
Early start to hurricane season
The potential tropical cyclone is ahead of schedule. Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico is from June 1 to November 30.
Tropical outlook to be released next week
The official hurricane outlook from NOAA will be released next Thursday, May 21. An above-average hurricane season is expected.
There are typically 12 storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes each season in the Atlantic.
