Tropical development is possible in the southwest Gulf of Mexico this week.
A tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.
The disturbance is expected to move northwest toward Mexico, and eventually move inland within the next two days.
The disturbance is currently disorganized, but it's possible that it could become better organized and develop into a tropical cyclone prior to moving into Mexico.
If this disturbance develops into a tropical storm, it would be the second named storm of the season -- Barry.
Moisture will enhance rain in north Georgia.
Regardless of whether or not the disturbance develops into a tropical cyclone, moisture from the system is expected to eventually be pulled toward north Georgia.
This will help to enhance daily rain chances in metro Atlanta for the end of the week, and heading into the weekend.
Normal tropical season expected
The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1, although the first named storm of the season actually developed ahead of schedule in May.
An average number of tropical storms are expected this season, with 9-15 named storms, 4-8 hurricanes and 2-4 major hurricanes expected.
There are typically 12 named storms each season in the Atlantic, with six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
The peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic is in September, which concludes on Nov. 30.
