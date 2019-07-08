Tropical development possible in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical development is possible in the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week with heavy rain expected along the Gulf Coast.
80 percent chance of development
There's an 80 percent chance that a tropical low will develop somewhere in the northern Gulf of Mexico in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
If a tropical low develops, it would be the second tropical system of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season after Subtropical Storm Andrea developed in May.
Heavy rain along the Gulf Coast
Regardless of whether or not a tropical low develops, waves of heavy rain are expected along the north and east Gulf Coast by the end of the week.
Moving west?
It's too early to tell what direction this potential low would move, especially since it hasn't actually developed yet. However, the latest models show the potential low moving west around an area of upper-level high pressure that's expected to develop around Texas.
2019 Atlantic hurricane season
A near-normal (9-15) number of storms are expected to develop in the Atlantic this season.
So far, Andrea is the only storm that has developed this season in the Atlantic.
Hurricane season began on June 1, but the peak of the season is in September.
Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.
