A tropical disturbance currently in the eastern Caribbean is expected to approach Florida over the weekend.
Tropical-storm winds
This disturbance is not a topical cyclone yet, but is already producing winds of 45 mph.
Tropical storm winds are 39-73 mph, however, this wave does not have a well-defined center of circulation, which is why it's not a tropical storm.
Since tropical storm winds are already being measured, tropical storm warnings are in effect for islands in the Caribbean.
Once a well-defined center is located, the disturbance will become Tropical Storm Isaias.
Florida
This disturbance is forecast to move in the general direction of Florida this weekend, which could mean rain and gusty winds.
Since the disturbance doesn't actually have a center of circulation, a specific forecast track and intensity is uncertain.
The disturbance will travel over land and interact with disruptive winds, which will help to limit its development, although re-strengthening is possible once it re-emerges over warmer water around Florida.
This season
There have been eight tropical storms and one hurricane so far this season.
There are typically 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes each season, which is from June through November.
The peak of hurricane season in September.
