Tropical Storm Bertha became the second storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina.
Latest information
Bertha is about 30 miles southeast of Charleston, S.C., moving northwest.
Alerts
A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the South Carolina coast, which means tropical storm conditions (rain and wind of at least 39 mph) are expected within 24 hours.
Forecast
Bertha won't last long. The storm will quickly move inland along the South Carolina coast Wednesday and weaken.
Heavy rain is expected to continue for the Carolinas.
Metro Atlanta Impacts
Tropical Storm Bertha will not impact metro Atlanta.
(MORE: Atlanta's weather forecast)
Early start to hurricane season
Bertha is the second storm to develop prior to the official start of hurricane season, following Tropical Storm Arthur.
Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico is from June 1 to November 30. It's not unusual to have a tropical or subtropical system develop outside the season.
Above-average season expected
NOAA is forecasting an above-average hurricane season. The official outlook calls for 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.
There are typically 12 storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes each season in the Atlantic.
