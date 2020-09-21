Tropical Storm Beta will be a rain maker for Texas and Louisiana and eventually bring rain to North Georgia by the end of the week.
Texas and Louisiana
Beta is already producing rain along the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, and will continue to do so for the first half of the week.
Heavy rain and flash flooding is forecast due to the slow movement of the storm.
North Georgia and metro Atlanta
Beta will take a while to get here, but the storm will eventually move east toward Georgia.
It won't be a tropical storm anymore, but what's left of Beta will bring scattered rain to north Georgia starting Thursday. Beta, plus an approaching cold front, will keep rain chances in your forecast through the weekend.
(MORE: Atlanta's weather forecast)
The Greek alphabet
Wilfred became the last storm on the original list of storm names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season Friday.
For only the second time, we're now using the Greek alphabet to name storms in the Atlantic, which is the alternate list used when we run out of names.
The only other time we've used the Greek alphabet in the Atlantic was 2005, the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record.
There has been 23 named storms the season, second only to the record-breaking 2005 season.
The peak of hurricane season was Sept. 10, and the end of the season is Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.