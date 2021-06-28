Tropical Storm Danny made landfall Monday at 8 pm EDT on Pritchards Island, South Carolina. It had winds of 40 mph at the time.
The storm weakened to a tropical depression at 11 pm and will bring rain to north Georgia on Tuesday.
(What's the difference between a tropical disturbance, depression and storm?)
Rain for north Georgia
As the tropical storm moves west, we'll see scattered rain in north Georgia and metro Atlanta throughout the day Tuesday.
We could also see scattered rain as late as Monday night southeast of metro Atlanta.
Rain beyond Tuesday
We'll see rain in north Georgia on Tuesday due to the approaching tropical storm. More rain is expected later this week and during the holiday weekend due to a cool front.
Active hurricane season forecast
Four named storms have developed so far this hurricane season: Ana, Barry, Claudette and Danny.
Claudette was responsible for producing more than 2 inches of rain in Atlanta in one day earlier this month.
An above average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic basin. The peak of hurricane season is September and the end of the season is on Nov. 30.
