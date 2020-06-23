Tropical Storm Dolly has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean.
The cyclone was initially a subtropical depression Monday, before becoming a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon.
The storm is moving northeast away from the U.S.
We have now seen four storms so far this hurricane season, which officially began on June 1.
An above-average tropical season is expected in the Atlantic this year. The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on Nov. 30.
