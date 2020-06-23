Tropical Storm Dolly

Tropical Storm Dolly has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean.

The cyclone was initially a subtropical depression Monday, before becoming a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon.

The storm is moving northeast away from the U.S.

Tropical Storm Dolly Forecast

We have now seen four storms so far this hurricane season, which officially began on June 1.

2020 Hurricane Season

An above-average tropical season is expected in the Atlantic this year. The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on Nov. 30.

2020 Storm Names

