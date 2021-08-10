A tropical disturbance in the eastern Caribbean is expected to become a tropical storm today, which could impact north Georgia next week.
There hasn't been a tropical system in the Atlantic in about a month, since Elsa dissipated on July 9.
The next name on the storm list is Fred.
The disturbance will track northwest over the Dominican Republic and Haiti this week and is expected to approach south Florida as a tropical storm by Saturday.
North Georgia
It's too soon to know exactly what impacts north Georgia would have from the potential storm, but we could see impacts by early next week as the system moves over Georgia.
Active season expected
The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.
The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
