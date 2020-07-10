Tropical Storm Fay

Tropical Storm Fay became the sixth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday, and will continue to produce heavy rain and gusty winds along the northeast U.S. coast.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Fay will continue to track north and make landfall along the coast of New Jersey Friday or Saturday as a tropical storm. Once the cyclone makes landfall, it's expected to weaken.

Heavy rain will be the primary threat along the northeast U.S. coast through Saturday, impacting Philadelphia and New York.

Impact on metro Atlanta

Tropical Storm Fay will not have a direct impact on metro Atlanta or north Georgia. However, the counter-clockwise flow around Fay will help to pull drier air into north Georgia, which will result in mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

Fast start to season

Tropical Storm Fay is the earliest sixth storm to develop on record in the Atlantic. The previous earliest sixth storm was Franklin from 2005.

The 2005 Atlantic Hurricane season was the most active on record, producing hurricanes Katrina and Wilma. 

2020 Hurricane Season
2020 Storm Names

There are typically 12 named storms each season in the Atlantic. So far this year, we have already seen six storms.

The peak of hurricane season is September. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

