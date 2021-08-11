Tropical Storm Fred is expected to approach Florida on Saturday and may impact north Georgia next week.
Fred will track northwest over the Dominican Republic, Haiti and near Cuba this week.
As the tropical storm moves over land this week, it's expected to weaken to a tropical depression, but eventually re-strengthen to a tropical storm prior to approaching south Florida this weekend.
North Georgia
It's too soon to know exactly what impacts north Georgia would have from the potential storm, but we could see impacts early next week as the system moves over Georgia.
Sixth named-storm
Fred developed Tuesday night, becoming the sixth named-storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Prior to Fred, there was no activity in the Atlantic basin for about a month with Elsa dissipating on July 9.
The hurricane outlook for the Atlantic was updated on Aug. 4 with a forecast for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes, which is an above-average season.
The number of storms in the Atlantic typically increase in the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
