Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday, becoming the seventh-named storm of the season.
Forecast to become first hurricane
Gonzalo is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week, and would become the first hurricane of the season.
Winds in Gonzalo are currently at 50 mph. Once winds reach 74 mph, it will become a hurricane.
Moving toward Caribbean
Gonzalo is in the open Atlantic Ocean and far away from the United States. While the storm is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season, it's also expected to eventually weaken back to a tropical storm as it moves west toward the eastern Caribbean this weekend.
This season
There have been seven tropical storms and no hurricanes so far this season.
There are typically 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes each season, which is from June through November.
The peak of hurricane season in September.
