Tropical Storm Hanna will make landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday. Winds in the tropical storm are currently at 40 mph.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the south coast of Texas from Galveston to Brownsville.
Hanna is expected to be a rain maker with at least 5 inches of rain expected south of Corpus Christi.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo could become first hurricane
A second tropical storm -- Gonzalo -- is moving toward the western Caribbean with winds of 60 mph.
Once winds in Gonzalo reach 74 mph, it will become a hurricane.
Gonzalo is forecast to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season at some point this weekend. Despite being forecast to become a hurricane, Gonzalo is expected to weaken once it moves into the Caribbean.
This season
There have been eight tropical storms and no hurricanes so far this season.
There are typically 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes each season, which is from June through November.
The peak of hurricane season in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.