Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday night in the Caribbean, and is expected to approach the east coast of Florida this weekend.
U.S. tropical alerts
There are currently no tropical weather alerts for the continental U.S.
Forecast track
Isaias will move northwest over the Dominican Republic Thursday and move into the southwest Atlantic Ocean on Friday.
Isaias will approach and move along the east coast of Florida this weekend, and is expected to ride up the southeast U.S. coast of Georgia and the Carolinas early next week.
Forecast strength
Isaias is currently a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves over the Dominican Republic Thursday, but is expected to re-strengthen Friday was it moves into the southwest Atlantic Ocean.
Impacts in north Georgia
On its current track, Isaias will remain east of north Georgia, which means that there will be little, or no impact to north Georgia from the cyclone.
While Isaias won't have much impact on north Georgia, rain is still expected next week due to an approaching cool front.
This season
There have been nine tropical storms and one hurricane so far this season.
There are typically 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes each season, which is from June through November.
The peak of hurricane season in September.
