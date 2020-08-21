Tropical Depression 13 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Laura Friday morning, the twelfth-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Forecast path
Tropical Storm Laura is expected to track northwest near the northern Caribbean through the weekend and approach south Florida by Monday.
By early next week, Laura is forecast to track northwest through the eastern Gulf of Mexico with a landfall possible in Florida or Louisiana by Wednesday.
Georgia and metro Atlanta
After making landfall, Laura won't directly impact north Georgia, however, the system could get close enough to produce higher rain chances for north Georgia and metro Atlanta by the middle of next week.
Forecast strength
Laura's track takes the storm near the islands of the north Caribbean, which will help to disrupt the storm. However, once it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, strengthening is expected and Laura is currently forecast to make landfall as a hurricane.
It's also worth noting that Laura will be sharing the Gulf of Mexico with another cyclone (forecast to be in the western Gulf), which could impact its ability to strengthen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.