Tropical Storm Nicholas will make landfall along the Texas coast later today, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.
Latest
Nicholas is about 200 miles south of Port O'Connor, Texas, moving northwest at less than 10 mph.
Forecast
Nicholas is forecast to make landfall along the Texas coast today, where it's already raining.
After making landfall, Nicholas will weaken to a tropical depression over east Texas prior to dissipating over Louisiana.
Impact on north Georgia
There will be no direct impact from Nicholas in north Georgia. Moisture from the tropical system will move toward north Georgia by the end of the week, which may lead to higher rain chances for metro Atlanta.
14 named storms
Nicholas was the 14 named storm to develop in the Atlantic basin this hurricane season. There are typically 14 named storms during the entire hurricane season in the Atlantic, which ends on Nov. 30.
Of the 14 named storms, seven have made landfall in the U.S. with 5 named storms making landfall along the Gulf Coast -- not including Nicholas.
