Tropical Storm Sally developed off the southwest coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. Sally is expected to become a hurricane with direct impacts in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Sunday
As Sally moves away from Florida, heavy rain will continue across the state through Sunday.
Early next week
Sally is expected to become a hurricane Monday as the storm approaches the central Gulf coast. Landfall is expected Tuesday east of New Orleans, along the east coast of Louisiana or the Mississippi coast.
Flooding rain is expected early next week along the coasts of east Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida panhandle.
In addition to flooding rain, life-threatening storm surge, hurricane winds and isolated tornadoes are also expected.
North Georgia
Sally will weaken after making landfall early next week. What's left of the storm will eventually track across the southeast U.S. and bring higher rain chances to north Georgia for the end of next week.
18th storm of the season
Sally is the eighteenth-named storm to develop this hurricane season in the Atlantic.
The average number of named storms each hurricane season (June through November) is 12.
The most number of storms to develop in a hurricane season was 28 storms from 2005, the devastating season that included hurricanes Katrina and Wilma.
The 2020 season is tied for the fourth-most active season based on the number of named storms.
The peak of hurricane season was on Sept. 10.
